New Préfet Délégué for St. Martin and St. Barths | THE DAILY HERALD

Serge Gouteyron will be the new Préfet Délégué for St. Martin and St. Barths, replacing Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher, the Council of Minsters announced in Paris on Wednesday. Gouteyron has held several Prefectoral appointments in various departments in France and this will be his first overseas appointment. His start date is not yet known. Feucher, who succeeded Anne Laubies in July 2018, has been appointed Préfète of Ariège, a department in Southwestern France.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-prefet-delegue-for-st-martin-and-st-barths