New scholarship agreement with Lipscomb University | THE DAILY HERALD

The Lipscomb University summer camp paid a visit to the public entity Saba in July 2019. (File photo)

SABA–The public entity Saba and Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, have extended their collaboration with the signing of a four-year scholarship agreement. This agreement succeeds the first one of May 2017.

The scholarship agreement, signed by Saba Commissioner of Education Bruce Zagers and Lipscomb University Vice President for Enrolment Management Byron Lewis earlier this month, supports Saban students who are approved for their study grant at the Dutch Education Execution Department DUO and who enrol at Lipscomb.

The scholarship agreement is valid for four successive academic years, from 2021 up to and including 2025. Under the agreement, Lipscomb will match the study grant that Saba students receive from DUO. Students who enrol at the university receive a one-time gift from the public entity Saba in the form of a laptop.

The university helps Saba students, including securing adequate living facilities during their period of study and transportation to and from the airport at the beginning and conclusion of each semester.

Saba and Lipscomb University have a long-standing relationship that goes back to the friendship with the Thomas family from Tennessee. University students have been visiting Saba at least twice a year for more than 10 years. The annual summer camp with many activities, organised by Lipscomb, is very popular among Saba’s children.

Lauren Risley (25) is a former Lipscomb University student who came to Saba in 2014 when she was a freshman in college studying exercise science, and now works on the island as public health and sports project leader at the Public Health Department.

She knows from first-hand experience how deeply the friendship between Saba and Lipscomb is rooted, having come to the island more than 10 times as a student, all the way up to her Master’s degree.

“The children are always asking me when the Lipscomb students are coming. Many friendships have been sealed through the visits of the Lipscomb students. They keep returning, year after year, and that consistency is important. The children look forward to their visit every time.”

While in Saba, the university students do special activities with the children such as hiking, a basketball night, dodgeball games, an ice cream social gathering and, on the last night, a grand finale show on stage and a potluck dinner.

Asked about the importance of this deep-rooted relationship, Risley said: “Lots of children in Saba grew up with the Lipscomb students. So, when these children go to study in the United States, it is nice that they can go to a familiar place where they feel comfortable.”

Lipscomb University is a private Christian liberal arts institution that had a total enrolment of close to 4,900 students in the fall 2020. Every year several Saba students go to this university which has more than 175 undergraduate major and minor courses and offers 60 Master’s degree programmes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-scholarship-agreement-with-lipscomb-university