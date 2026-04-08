New subsidy pilot to support restoration of historic homes | THE DAILY HERALD

A one-time budget of US $1.1 million has been made available for restoration of monument properties on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Under the initiative, homeowners will be able to apply for funding in September 2026 to carry out restoration and major maintenance work on monument properties. See story on page

THE HAGUE–A pilot subsidy scheme aimed at preserving historic residential buildings in the Caribbean Netherlands will be introduced later this year, providing long-awaited financial support to property owners on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Under the initiative, homeowners will be able to apply for funding in September 2026 to carry out restoration and major maintenance work on monument properties. The scheme has a one-time budget of US $1.1 million, made available through the Nationaal Restauratiefonds. It is intended to gain practical experience that will inform future heritage policy in the region.

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Rianne Letschert said access to financing has been a persistent challenge for owners of historic homes in the Caribbean Netherlands, placing some properties at risk of deterioration.

“For the first time, subsidies will be made available directly to homeowners on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba,” Letschert said. “Monuments connect people to their history and culture. They give a place its character and remind residents of who they are and where they come from.”

While similar subsidy programs have long existed in the European Netherlands, no such scheme has previously been available in the Caribbean Netherlands, despite growing demand. Property owners in the islands often face significantly higher maintenance costs due to their remote location, limited access to specialized materials and high transportation expenses.

The scheme will be administered by the Rijksdienst voor het Cultureel Erfgoed (RCE) and is aimed at private owners of historic residential properties requiring significant maintenance or restoration.

Eligible projects must involve preservation costs exceeding US $25,000, with subsidies available for amounts up to US $100,000.

In addition to officially designated monuments, older buildings – defined as properties over 50 years old with cultural, historical or architectural value – may also qualify, even if they do not currently hold protected status.

Applications will be accepted between September 1 and September 30, 2026, with submissions limited to this period.

Further details on the scheme will be made available by the RCE in the coming months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-subsidy-pilot-to-support-restoration-of-historic-homes