New team, familiar face | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the winning “Queen of Queens and King of Kings” troupe in the 2019 St. Eustatius Carnival welcomed their leader Alida Francis (second left) back to the island at F.D. Roosevelt Airport on Tuesday, February 4.

Francis was appointed Acting Government Commissioner of Statia earlier this month, together with Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij. They will be officially taking over from outgoing Commissioners Mike Franco and Mervyn Stegers on February 15. The welcoming committee extended their congratulations on Francis’ appointment. Miss Mature 2019 Queen Norris “Edna” Williams (fourth right) was also present.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-team-familiar-face