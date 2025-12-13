New terminal for Clayton J Lloyd Int’l Airport to be officially opened on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

New terminal building for Clayton J Lloyd International Airport

ANGUILLA–The excitement is building as the big day arrives for the opening of the new terminal at the Clayton J Lloyd International Airport. The official ceremony to open the terminal is on Friday December 12 at 5 pm and the terminal will start operations on Monday December 15.

Minister of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool described it as a new era giving opportunity, not just for the tourism and aviation sectors but for all Anguillians. He said he looks forward to welcoming visitors from new locations and improving access to the island. He described it as a steppingstone for the island’s development, a dream to reality and ready to welcome the world.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-terminal-for-clayton-j-lloyd-int-l-airport-to-be-officially-opened-on-friday