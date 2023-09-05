…NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC… | THE DAILY HERALD

…FORECAST TO BECOME A POWERFUL HURRICANE BY THE END OF THE WEEK…

Tropical Depression Thirteen Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023

1100 AM AST Tue Sep 05 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…12.5N 40.2W

ABOUT 1425 MI…2295 KM E OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

None.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None.

Forecaster Blake

