…NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC… | THE DAILY HERALD

…FORECAST TO BECOME A POWERFUL HURRICANE BY THE END OF THE WEEK…
Tropical Depression Thirteen Advisory Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023
1100 AM AST Tue Sep 05 2023
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…12.5N 40.2W
ABOUT 1425 MI…2295 KM E OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
None.
Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None.
Forecaster Blake
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-tropical-depression-forms-in-the-central-tropical-atlantic
