New UK Minister for Overseas Territories | THE DAILY HERALD

UK Minister for the Overseas Territories, Baroness Sugg. Photo courtesy Cayman Compass.

ANGUILLA–It has been announced that Baroness Sugg has been appointed as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development. Elizabeth Sugg has replaced Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon who previously held the post.

Her portfolio is the Overseas Territories, but other responsibilities include children, education and youth (including girls’ education); sexual and reproductive health and rights; women and girls; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT); civil society; inclusive societies, disability; global partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals; and departmental operations: finance and protocol.

Baroness Sugg was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for International Development from April 23, 2019, to February 13, 2020, Government Whip (Baroness in Waiting) from June 15, 2017, to July 26, 2019, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport from October 2017 to April 2019. She became a Conservative life peer on August 30, 2016.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-uk-minister-for-overseas-territories