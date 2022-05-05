New workspaces | THE DAILY HERALD

The Public Entity St. Eustatius recently signed a contract with G&C Holding NV for the leasing of offices in the Mazinga Building Complex.

The lease contract is for a period of three years, which will accommodate the temporary placing of civil servants and additional support staff for the public entity in a central location. The public entity has worked with G&C director Gerald Berkel on numerous projects. In picture from left: David Ignacio, Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Gerald Berkel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-workspaces