New Year’s Day sees brush fire breaking out on Morne Smith | THE DAILY HERALD

The French-side Fire Brigade (Sapeurs-pompiers) was alerted at 8:20am on January 1 to an extensive brush fire in the Morne Smith area. In photo: Drone image of the summit of Morne Smith ravaged by fire. (Gendarmerie photo)

MARIGOT–The Fire Brigade (Sapeurs-pompiers) was alerted at 8:20am on January 1, to an extensive brush fire in the Morne Smith area.

On arriving at the scene, the fire was spreading rapidly and located in an area that was particularly difficult to access, beyond the reach of fire equipment. The fire front was progressing along three areas, one of which was directly threatening occupied buildings (the former Sable Trou Resort).

In response, an operational strategy was quickly put in place. The first objective was to protect the vulnerable areas represented by the buildings. Water carriers were then brought in to supply the forest fire tanker truck on the front line.

Once the risk to the buildings had been eliminated, the teams continued their operations, despite the fatigue from a particularly busy New Year’s Eve. They transported fire-fighting equipment 160 metres up the Morne, through steep terrain, to put out the fire, which was spreading through tall grass.

The operation was also supported by Gendarmerie drone teams. The aerial images provided enabled the area to be analysed and the progress of the fire to be accurately forecast. The fire was finally completely extinguished at 5:40pm with 15 hectares of land burnt.

“I would like to commend the dedication of my teams,” said Fire Chief Anthony Arnould. “Despite the circumstances, they were quick to respond to the call for reinforcements. This mobilisation not only ensured solid logistics at the rear, but also maintained a rescue service for the population. Four firefighters remained at the rescue centre to man the emergency vehicles, while ten were engaged to put out the fire.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-year-s-day-sees-brush-fire-breaking-out-on-morne-smith