Next week’s shopping days may be amended to reflect holidays | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said during a press conference on Friday that next week’s shopping days on Monday and Friday may be changed to accommodate the national holidays which fall on those days. Jacobs said next week’s shopping days may be changed to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

King’s Day will be Monday, April 27, and Labour Day will be Friday, May 1. These are national holidays that cannot be moved, said Jacobs.

“Currently we are working on a legal basis to be able to finalise the changes that are necessary to reflect that … to offer Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as the opening days for the general public [next week – Ed.]. And this will come forth as soon as that legal basis has been established,” said Jacobs.

She also said government is “busy finalising the addendum to the new national decree” which will usher in some small changes to the lockdown measures.

“Many have been asking, and we see the need on the economic side, that since a minimal amount of people are making use of services, that they should also be allowed to pay their TelEm and GEBE bills [on shopping days] if they can do so,” said Jacobs.

She also said some businesses that are now unable to operate may be allowed to make deliveries. She did not disclose what category of businesses is under consideration.

