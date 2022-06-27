NIA students display talent, impress at performances | THE DAILY HERALD

Youth Orchestra students impressing with their renditions.

PHILIPSBURG–From dancing, and theatrical performances, to tap dancing, capoeira and impressive music from its Youth Orchestra, National Institute of Arts (NIA) students had their talents on full display during several performances on Saturday, June 25.

The June 25 performance was preceded by three other performances during the week by the gymnasts, older students and company members, totalling six performances for the week. Students impressed audiences by showing off the skills they had learnt.

Some of the young performers holding up their certificates of participation with some of their instructors.

The first two performances were mini shows held on Saturday morning where students from the various dance classes did a number of pieces to songs such as “My Bonnie”, “Banana Phone”, and “Barre” amongst themselves, while some students performed to the live music of instructor Dennis Amajan on the piano accompanied by members of the Chamber Orchestra.

The mini performances also featured a capoeira display. Prior to the display capoeira instructor Jacques Heemskerk gave an insight into what capoeira is and its history. This was followed by students displaying their tap-dancing skills followed by an Acro Gym display.

Theatre Arts instructor Silvia Carty led some of her students to display their acting skills by, amongst other things, depicting various emotions. Other talented students also entertained the audiences. The Youth Orchestra wrapped up the two mini performances with a few renditions.

The Youth Orchestra under the direction of Neville Lake put on a full show on Saturday afternoon with performances of a number of songs including Michael Jackson’s “Bad”, the “Incredibles”, “Sesame Street”, “Old Time Rock and Roll”, “St. Maarten is my Home”, “Ghostbusters”, “Born to be Wild”, and a song by local musician Connis Vanterpool, amongst others. The orchestra drew the audience to their feet in applause following the performance.

Students were presented with certificates of participation for their efforts. NIA co-founder and director Arlene Halley honoured the various instructors for passing on their skills to the young students. Those honoured included a few instructors who will be leaving the country to pursue their studies abroad. A number of volunteers who helped with the youngest dancers’ backstage and front stage were also thanked for their assistance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nia-students-display-talent-impress-at-performances