…NIGEL EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE ON TUESDAY… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Nigel Advisory Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152023

1100 AM AST Mon Sep 18 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…27.2N 51.4W

ABOUT 875 MI…1410 KM ESE OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…984 MB…29.06 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nigel was located near latitude 27.2 North, lon-gitude 51.4 West. Nigel is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Nigel is then forecast to turn northward late Tuesday, and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Nigel is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane on Tuesday. A gradual weakening trend could start on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropi-cal-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None

Forecaster Pasch

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nigel-expected-to-become-a-major-hurricane-on-tuesday