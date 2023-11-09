Night Closure of LB Scott Road today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VRO-MI announced a scheduled night closure on LB Scott Road, aimed at facilitating essential road resur-facing work. This affect the stretch of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Gladiola Drive and takes place today, Thursday from 7:30pm to 5:00am Friday.

According to a press release this temporary closure is essential for the resurfacing of the LB Scott Road. Vehicular access will be restricted during the specified hours to ensure the safety and efficiency of the resurfacing operations.

Motorists are kindly advised to make use of alternative routes during this period:

-For those travelling towards St. Peters, South Reward and the Saunders area, the recommended de-tour is to utilise Carnation Road, which will lead them to Philipsburg via Coralita Road.

-For drivers needing to enter or exit L.B. Scott Road, exit onto Gladiola Road and proceed further onto Coralita Road.

The ministry said it appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation during this road im-provement initiative

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/night-closure-of-lb-scott-road-today