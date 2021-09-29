Nightlife 11:00pm closure extended | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The 11:00pm business closure has been extended, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley announced during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

Ottley said the closure remains, as the number of active COVID-19 cases is still too high. He did not indicate how long the 11:00pm closure will remain in effect, but said it will be lifted in the near future.

He noted that there is a promising tourism season ahead, but the country has to do all it can to assure everyone’s safety.

“We have a very promising season ahead and we need to do things correctly so that it does not jeopardise the season,” Ottley said. He added that the country, especially the labour market, needs the economic boost that would come from a good season.

Ottley pointed out that government has done all it can to help get the COVID-19 numbers under control, but noted that this cannot be done without the people’s cooperation.

“We have done all that we can,” he said. “I have done everything that I could do to try to influence persons to come out and get vaccinated. So, at some point the responsibility will be on you.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nightlife-11-00pm-closure-extended