Nine detainees obtain their MBO diplomas | THE DAILY HERALD

An MBO diploma

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–As part of the “Ban pa Kambio” project, three detainees obtained diplomas last week after they successfully completed their education at the secondary vocational education MBO-1 level in the Caribbean Netherlands Correctional Institution JICN in Bonaire. In total, nine detainees have now finalised their exams.

Eligible detainees can participate in secondary vocational education in three different areas: horticulture, construction and catering. The courses are the result of cooperation between the JICN and Fundashon Forma.

A team, including a case manager, determines which course best suits the detainee. By now, four persons have obtained the catering diploma, three passed the construction exam and two persons obtained a diploma in horticulture.

An internal internship, a number of theoretical exams and a practical test are part of every training course. Nine detainees successfully completed the final exam last year, demonstrating what they had learned in the training course. The exams were held at the institution under the supervision of external examiners and a teacher.

Training is considered an important element of the reintegration process. It offers detainees the possibility of a meaningful imprisonment and provides additional opportunities on the labour market after release, which reduces the risk of recidivism. A number of ex-detainees have already found jobs outside the institution.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nine-detainees-obtain-their-mbo-diplomas