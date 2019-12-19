NIPA becomes a member of National League of Nursing | THE DAILY HERALD

~ First in St. Maarten to become a member ~

CAY HILL–National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is following the current trend of upward trajectory in accreditation after the launch of the new School of Nursing.

NIPA said in a press release on Wednesday that its most recent accomplishment is that it is now the first educational institution in St. Maarten to become a member of the National League for Nursing (NLN), sealing recognition of the School of Nursing and providing NIPA with a variety of resources in nursing education.

“It is a milestone for NIPA, but also more significantly for the country, as it positions nursing at the top of the tier for quality education,” the release said.

“NLN is the premier organisation for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education, and offers opportunities for accreditation for NIPA’s nursing programmes,” the release said.

The League offers professional development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its 40,000 individual and 1,200 institutional members. NLN members represent nursing education programmes across the spectrum of higher education, health care organisations, and agencies.

NIPA offers advanced vocational education for students who want to further their education after secondary school and for adults already in the workforce. NIPA’s programmes are tailored to the needs and interests of the labour market and the wider St. Maarten community. NIPA is the only government-recognised institute for advanced vocational and technical education in St. Maarten.

For more information visit nipa.sx, follow NIPA on Facebook (@NIPASXM), or send questions directly to info@nipa.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93412-nipa-becomes-a-member-of-national-league-of-nursing