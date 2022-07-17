NIPA, Real Auto BV enter partnership | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Director of NIPA Sergio Blomont, with Manager of Real Auto BV Michael Scott.

~ New hospitality consultant for Culinary Arts/Hospitality programmes ~

CAY HILL–The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has ventured into a partnership collaboration with Real Auto BV.

NIPA is offering Automotive Technician courses and has instituted an on-the-job training programme with Real Auto BV whereby NIPA trainees will undergo intense training in order to be adequately familiar with actual hands-on automotive training to augment their formal training.

Besides an on-the-job training programme, NIPA and Real Auto BV will also be working closely together to design and offer high-level automotive training courses.

These courses will be offered during the day as well as in the evening at NIPA, to accommodate the youth as well as the adult population on St. Maarten. Please stay tuned for this.

Real Auto BV is one of three automobile dealership locations in the KN Group of Companies which operates in St. Maarten/St. Martin and Dominica. Their sister companies include Real Foods in St. Lucia, Auto Trade Ltd & Island Car Rental, Fine Foods Inc, Do It Center, Dominica Freight Systems and Energy Management Solutions in Dominica. “They are proudly a part of one of the most knowledgeable and versatile companies in the Caribbean region,” said NIPA.

NIPA has also recently added Hospitality Consultant Anuska Brown in its effort to give back to the community of St. Maarten with the introduction of its new Culinary Arts Level Four and Hospitality and Tourism Management programmes.

These programmes are aimed to start in the new academic year 2022-2023.

Brown, a well-known hospitality Instructor, was responsible for the implementation of the Cook and Hospitality Level One programmes when NIPA first opened its doors back in 2014. “With over 30-plus years of experience in the hospitality sector, Brown is now offering to give back to the community of St. Maarten,” said NIPA.

Brown holds an Associate’s degree in Culinary Arts as well as a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management. She is also a businesswoman and has run her own restaurant named “Fusion” at several locations for a period of eight consecutive years. She currently holds the position of Operations Manager at the local franchise of the Kentucky Fried Chicken food chain.

NIPA said it is well aware that it is the key institution for creating professionals in St. Maarten. “NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region. NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace,” the institute added.

“NIPA hopes that the St. Maarten community will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building,” the institute concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nipa-real-auto-bv-enter-partnership