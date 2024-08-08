Nisha Dupuis named Miss Anguilla 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

Nisha with her new car.

ANGUILLA–In the Miss Anguilla Pageant held at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre, on Tuesday, August 6, Nisha Monique Dupuis was declared the winner. She won the best swimsuit competition, the best cultural wear and the best talent.

She is the lucky winner of a brand new Changan CS35 Plus, donated by Motorworld of St. Maarten. She also won EC $15,000, jewellery, a two-night stay at Long Bay Villas, a spa treatment and more.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nisha-dupuis-named-miss-anguilla-2024