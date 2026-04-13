NNCSXM: Cannabis regulation to replace the illegal market with controlled system | THE DAILY HERALD

Native Nations representative Clifton Brown.

PHILIPSBURG–Cannabis regulation in St Maarten is being designed to bring an existing illegal market under government control while protecting public health and strengthening the economy, Native Nations Cannabis SXM (NNCSXM) representative Clifton Brown told Parliament’s Committee for Agriculture, Fishing and Animal Husbandry (CAFAH) on Thursday.

Brown explained that the proposed framework is built on the understanding that cannabis already exists within the community, and the central policy question is whether it remains in the hands of the illegal market or is brought under government control. He said the system is designed to introduce strict safeguards, licensing, and oversight, while reducing the risks associated with unregulated activity and aligning St Maarten with regional and international trends toward regulated cannabis systems.

He said that the framework aims to protect public health, strengthen the economy, support local farmers, and ensure strong regulatory oversight. The approach focuses on capturing existing demand rather than creating new consumption, shifting activity from the underground economy into a controlled, transparent, and taxable system.

On the economic side, Brown noted that projected revenues are based on a combination of local consumption and tourism demand, with tourism expected to account for approximately 28 percent of the market. The remainder reflects existing local consumption transitioning into the legal framework. He said projections are driven by strong tourism inflows, the country’s position as a regional hub, and the conversion of informal market activity into a regulated economy.

The projections are grounded in real consumption patterns already present on the island and are not based on artificially expanding demand. Instead, the goal is to integrate an existing reality into the formal economy in a way that benefits the country.

Brown also highlighted the central role of local farmers in the proposed industry. He said the framework includes pathways for land access, licensing, and agricultural participation to ensure that farmers are not excluded but instead become key contributors to a new and sustainable sector. A hybrid cultivation model is being considered to balance efficiency with maintaining international-grade standards, while also supporting small-scale farmers.

He added that the framework presents an opportunity to revitalise local agriculture and create new income streams for farmers across St Maarten, positioning them as core beneficiaries of the industry.

On public health, Brown said regulation would allow government to allocate revenue toward mental health services and substance abuse programmes, strengthening public health infrastructure. He noted that while risks associated with cannabis already exist, they are currently unmanaged in an unregulated environment. Regulation would allow those risks to be addressed through education, oversight, and structured safeguards.

He pointed out that the illegal market operates without standards, while regulation would introduce testing, labelling, and consumer protections. The framework is also designed to work alongside existing public health institutions, supporting prevention, treatment, and education efforts.

Addressing financial compliance, Brown said the industry is structured to operate within the formal banking system, ensuring transparency and accountability. Legalisation would enable

farmers and businesses to access banking services and participate fully in the formal economy. He stressed that compliance with both local and international financial standards is a core element of the framework.

He further noted that the proposed system is not a free market but a carefully regulated structure designed to maintain control and accountability. The framework is intended to position St Maarten strategically within a rapidly growing global cannabis industry.

Brown said the proposed cannabis framework is designed to deliver a balanced outcome by improving public health protections, strengthening the economy, supporting local agricultural participation, and ensuring strict regulatory control over the sector.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nncsxm-cannabis-regulation-to-replace-the-illegal-market-with-controlled-system