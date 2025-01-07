No arrests so far in Grand Case shooting investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the shooting of an American tourist in Grand Case on Sunday night, the Gendarmerie said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez indicated certain “clues” in the investigation may lead to arrest of one or more perpetrators soon. Préfet Vincent Berton is due to have a press conference today, Wednesday, on the matter, he added.

A vacationing couple who had been dining at a restaurant in Grand Case on the Boulevard were attacked on the road around midnight by young men on scooters. The couple were both robbed of their valuables and the man was shot in the chest. He was evacuated to hospital in an “absolute emergency,” according to the pompiers. The status of the victim is not known.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-arrests-so-far-in-grand-case-shooting-investigation