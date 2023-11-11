No Cole Bay Hill Flag | THE DAILY HERALD

PHLIPSBURG–Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silverioa Jacobs informed the public that due to unforeseen technical challenges associated with the flagpole on the Cole Bay Hill, they were unable to raise the flag on St. Maarten/St. Martin Day, November 11, 2023.

Given the situation, and considering the safety of the workers, it will not be possible to address the needed repairs. “I understand that this may be disappointing, given that this weekend is a day to cel-ebrate this great nation, but this work cannot be rushed, and the safety of the workers remains par-amount,” said the prime minister.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-cole-bay-hill-flag