No dispensation for New Year’s day, businesses to close by 6am | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–No dispensation has been granted for businesses to open after 6:00am on New Year’s Day Sunday, January 1 ,2023.

According to a notice from the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEAT) Omar Ottley, based on article 7 of the shop closure ordinance, all places of business including all stand-alone casinos and lottery establishments are to be closed as of 6:00am on January 1, 2023.

In accordance with Article 3 of the ordinance, this does not apply to pharmacies as far as it concerns the sale of medicine and medical products; bars and restaurants; hotels and guesthouses; stores located in hotels and on the airport and harbour premises; funeral parlours; gas stations and bakeries selling pastries, milk and or milk products.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-dispensation-for-new-year-s-day-businesses-to-close-by-6am