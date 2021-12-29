No extra opening hours New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses in the country will not be allowed to open beyond the current 3:00am opening time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Roger Lawrence said business hours will be maintained within current protocols with opening hours allowed up until 3:00 am and further extension will not be granted.

In order to stimulate economic activity, all businesses will be permitted to open to the public on New Year’s Day on January 1, 2022, as already announced by Lawrence.

Businesses that opt to open on New Year’s Day must adhere to stipulations on the relevant business and operational licenses, as well as all applicable labour regulations.

Additionally, to reduce the risk from the COVID-19 with the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, businesses are expected to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols, Lawrence said in a press statement.

“Presently, all indications show the country is on the right path to economic recovery thanks to our collective continued efforts.”

Lawrence reminded the community to remain vigilant during this holiday season, and to follow all public health advice on precautionary measures and guidance by the Collective Prevention Services (CPS): wearing a mask, washing of hands and practising social distancing. “While understanding that this is a festive time where families and friends will gather to ring in the New Year 2022, let us continue to be mindful and to do all we can to keep everyone safe,” Lawrence said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-extra-opening-hours-new-year-s-eve-new-year-s-day