No fireworks display in Rice Hill for New Year’s  | THE DAILY HERALD

RICE HILL GARDENS, St. Maarten (December 27, 2019) – The management of Rice Hill Gardens Development NV and Board of the Home Owners Foundation informs the public that the setting off of fireworks in the private residential neighbourhood of Rice Hill Gardens is against the rules of the neighbourhood.

Therefore, contrary to the announcement by the Fire Department of St. Maarten and as reported by several media houses, no fireworks event will take place at the private community of Rice Hill Gardens on December 31 or any date before or after. The rules against fireworks are in place for the safety and security of all residents and are known by all residents and/or investors.

The management of Rice Hill Gardens Development NV and Board of the Home Owners Foundation wishes everyone a safe and happy holidays.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93568-no-fireworks-display-in-rice-hill-for-new-year-s