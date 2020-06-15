No injuries in shooting at St. Eustatius home | THE DAILY HERALD

Kapelweg in St. Eustatius where Saturday’s shooting took place.

EUSTATIUS–Two persons engaged in a shooting at a home on Kapelweg in St. Eustatius in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13.

Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN officers are currently investigating the incident.

It is believed that two individuals fired bullets from a firearm at the home of A.M. on Statia’s Kapelweg. No one was hurt during the shooting.

The police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police station at tel. 318-2333 and ask for investigating officers Carlos Spanner or Ilka Schmidt.

Anyone who would like to can also call the tip line tel. 717-7251. The tip line is located in Bonaire and all calls to the tip line are anonymous.

