No more entry policy, tests, forms as Statia calls off COVID measures | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius will discontinue the entry policy for the island as of today, Wednesday, May 11. From this date, the island applies “Level Zero” of its reopening strategy plan.

This means that the current entry policy is not applicable anymore and it is no longer necessary for incoming travellers to fill in an electronic health authorisation system (EHAS) form prior to arrival.

In addition, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test is no longer required prior to entering the island, regardless of the vaccination status. A risk category per country is also no longer applicable.

The burden on the economy and the local health care system is the main reason for the public entity dropping the COVID-19 measures, combined with a low number of COVID-19 cases.

The Public Health Department advises the Statia public to keep taking precautionary hygiene measures to avoid another outbreak. In case of an outbreak, the public entity can decide to take strict measures again and may reintroduce an entry policy.

Key stakeholders were informed about the further easing of the measures earlier this week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-more-entry-policy-tests-forms-as-statia-calls-off-covid-measures