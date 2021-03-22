No more quarantine for Statia residents in April | THE DAILY HERALD

Government Guesthouse

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius will ease quarantine measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as of April 11. From that date, Statia residents who are fully vaccinated do not need to go into quarantine when re-entering the island after travelling abroad. This measure does not apply to tourists.

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements was taken after careful deliberation and extensive consultations with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM, the epidemiologist in Saba, the Public Health Department and the Crisis Management Team.

Statia residents returning from abroad still need to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at hand, but this only applies if a high-risk country was visited. A quick antigen test is also required five days after returning to Statia.

In addition, social distancing and wearing a face mask are mandatory for the first five days after entry. Also, it is not allowed to attend events with more than 25 persons during the first five days and returning Statians must adhere to hygiene rules during these days, such as washing their hands regularly. The measures are not applicable for tourists, even if they are vaccinated.

Children who were abroad and return from high-risk countries are not allowed to go to school or child-care for five days. Children four years of age and older will be tested after five days.

Different measures apply to children 12 years and older. They need to go into quarantine on arrival for 10 days. This can be done in the same house as their parents, but in a separate room.

The distinction between these age groups is made because children older than 12 years spread the COVID-19 virus more often than younger children.

Persons who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna vaccine can visit St. Maarten for one day without testing and without the need to go into quarantine on their return to Statia. This measure is only applicable when the number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten is less than 100 per week.

Incoming workers who are vaccinated will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. However, quarantine is required unless their type of work allows an easier regime.

At this moment, the public entity is working on a roadmap that will include specific steps to further open Statia. This roadmap will first be discussed with the Central Committee this week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-more-quarantine-for-statia-residents-in-april