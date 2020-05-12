No new COVID-19 cases for Dutch side in 13 days | THE DAILY HERALD

Silveria Jacobs

PHILIPSBURG–As the curve continues to flatten in Dutch St. Maarten, the country has not recorded any new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in thirteen days, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a national address on Monday evening.

In giving an update on the latest COVID-19 statistics, she said that in addition to no new cases being recorded up to Monday there were still 15 active cases (four in the medical pavilion at St. Maarten Medical Center), two of whom have recovered but are still undergoing treatment for other health conditions, and 11 in self-isolation at home.

She urged these persons to continue to isolate properly until the Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS) gives them the green light to end the isolation.

She said that although Monday was the first day of the phased reopening of the country, she had noticed that there was no rush at establishments. She said this behaviour seems to be in line with the “new normal”; persons are getting accustomed to the way things have been and will continue to put their health first, venturing out only for essential needs or for purposes such as work.

Jacobs said a meeting had been held on Monday amongst Justice Minister Anna Richardson, Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Richard Panneflek and herself along with support staff and officials of French St. Martin to discuss COVID-19 updates, including the health situation, border control and de-escalation measures.

A second meeting has been organised for parties to continue their discussions, as there was not sufficient time to finalise the discussions on Monday. The follow-up meeting will focus on talks on border controls and the reopening of schools, as there are children in French St. Martin who attend school on the Dutch side and children in Dutch St. Maarten who attend school on the French side.

