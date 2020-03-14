No new permits for large gatherings of more than 100 | THE DAILY HERALD

Authorities will not be issuing any new permits for social gatherings of more than 100 persons in the country. Permits which have already been issued relating to gatherings of more than 100 persons will be postponed until further notice, Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Prime Minister Silveira Jacobs said in a national address on Saturday.

Government also strongly recommends that persons in a public setting should keep a distance of at least one meter from each other under certain settings. All institutions, businesses, organisations, religious services and other entities should adhere to these recommended advices in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she stressed.

She made clear that while St. Maarten has zero confirmed cases, these are all measures aimed at maintaining a COVID-19 status. “I pray that we would take our fellow man/woman into consideration while going about our daily activities, and with the knowledge that we are ensuring your safety, refrain from panic buying and fear mongering. Continue to practice proper hygiene at home, at work and in the community,” she said.

“Knowledge is power! Stay informed and be prepared. We are strong, resilient and faithful people and trust that this too shall pass.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-new-permits-for-large-gatherings-of-more-than-100