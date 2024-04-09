No one hurt in early morning hit-and-run | THE DAILY HERALD

Personnel of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN inspecting the damaged car.





ST. EUSTATIUS–A loud noise woke residents of Concordia in St. Eustatius around 4:00am Sunday, as someone hit a parked vehicle and did not stop. There were no reported injuries.

The force of the impact caused the parked vehicle to be pushed off the street, damaged a chain-link fence. The car came to rest on top of the curb with its rear section in someone’s yard.

Someone called the parked vehicle’s owner, who then called 911.

The emergency dispatch centre in Bonaire reportedly told the owner that police officers could only come to the scene at 6:00am. However, two police officers arrived after a second call.

A member of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN was already on the scene when the police officers arrived.

Later, a fire truck removed the severely damaged vehicle and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN started an investigation into the hit-and-run.

After interviewing witnesses, police officers located the perpetrator who fled the scene the early morning accident. There have been no reports of the man being arrested.

Concordia residents have complained that motorists speed on Concordiaweg at all hours.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-one-hurt-in-early-morning-hit-and-run