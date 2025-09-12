No printed newspaper yet – online version available to all | THE DAILY HERALD

Due to technical issues it was not possible to print the Friday/Saturday edition of The Daily Herald last night.
An electronic version of the newspaper has been opened up on our website www.thedailyherald.sx so our readers can access the content.
Work wil continue this morning to find and fix the problem. If successful the paper will still be printed and distributed later on Friday.
Management  apologizes for the inconvenience.
 
Click on the Front page image below for Sep-12-2025 pdf.
 
 

Sep 12 2025 page 001

