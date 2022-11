PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel has cancelled school for today, Tuesday, November 8, due to the inclement weather.

Samuel told The Daily Herald early Tuesday that there would be no school. It has been raining extensively for some time this morning causing flooding in several low-lying areas.

