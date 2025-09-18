No school trips allowed during weeks of FBE exams and make-up exams | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) has issued new guidelines to ensure the smoother administration of future Foundation Based Education (FBE) examinations.

According to a press release from the ministry, the need for the updated rules arose in May when an unanticipated postponement of the FBE exams highlighted the need for clearer planning to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

During a meeting with school boards and managers two key issues were identified to be addressed. Firstly, it was noted that several Group 8 end-of-year trips had been scheduled immediately following the FBE exams, leaving no flexibility for unforeseen circumstances or delays.

Secondly, the Inspectorate of Education reported that a number of schools had not submitted the required deviations for these trips in a timely manner.

To prevent a repetition the Ministry has now issued the following guidelines:

No school trips are to be scheduled during the two weeks of FBE exams and FBE make-up exams. These weeks must remain available to accommodate any unforeseen or necessary adjustments to the exam schedule.

Also, all deviation requests for school trips must be submitted to the Inspectorate at least eight days in advance. As schools generally plan these activities well ahead of time, the Ministry expects timely submissions, with any changes or updates provided as needed.

“These measures are intended to enhance efficiency, prevent last-minute challenges, and protect the integrity of the FBE examination process,” concluded the press release. “The Ministry underscores the importance of cooperation and accountability across all stakeholders, as these are essential to the successful completion of the academic year and the overall quality of education.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-school-trips-allowed-during-weeks-of-fbe-exams-and-make-up-exams