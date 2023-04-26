No ski masks during jouvert, ‘if it gets too dangerous, the jam will shut down’ | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Justice Minister Anna Richardson and the Police Force of St. Maarten have sent a firm message on Wednesday that no ski masks or face coverings of any sort will be allowed during Thursday morning’s jouvert jump up.

Richardson also made clear that if the jump up gets too dangerous “the jam will shut down.”

“We are heading in jouvert and jouvert in St. Maarten is one of the largest, I believe in the world. Lots of people come to St. Maarten to enjoy themselves and we want it to be a festive time – an enjoyment for everyone, but we need it to be safe first and foremost,” Richardson said during the live Council of Ministers press briefing.

“And for that reason we are making the announcement that no ski mask is allowed during the jam,” she added, noting that while some may argue that masks were allowed during COVID, the Police Ordinance stipulates that a person’s face is not to be covered. To authorise the use of masks during COVID, a ministerial regulation had to be put in place for persons to be able to wear masks for safety and health reasons. This ministerial regulation has since been lifted.