No vaccination over the Easter weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) says that no vaccinations will be administered during the public holidays of Friday, April 2, and on Monday, April 5.

“A small number of appointments have mistakenly been generated by the system for Friday, April 2. These appointments have been rescheduled for either Thursday, April 1 or Tuesday, April 6 and the persons involved have received an e-mail with their new appointment date,” the VMT said in a press release on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, April 6, the vaccination campaign will resume at the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in Philipsburg and at the Belair Community Centre.

The VMT encourages everyone who has not yet registered to do so. “It is essential to protect as many as possible against coronavirus COVID-19, even more so because of the increasing infection rates on the islands of Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire,” said the release. “In only two weeks, the number of positive cases on Curaçao increased from 70 to 2,548 cases and three deaths as of Monday. The increase is caused by the more contagious UK [United Kingdom – Ed.] variant, which has also been found on the island.”

Therefore, members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb.

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Help Desks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30am to 12:30pm on Monday to Friday. Persons must bring a form of identification when visiting the helpdesk.

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations including Collection Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organisations who wish to inform their staff about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination programme via an information session can send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part,” the VMT encouraged.

Persons who may need help with the registration process, their appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, can call CPS at 914 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-vaccination-over-the-easter-weekend