No vote on advice for General Audit Chamber Chair due to too few MPs | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Voting on a proposal to forward the names of Alphons Gumbs and Marc van Iersel to Governor Eugene Holiday for consideration to fill the post of General Audit Chamber Chairperson could not take place on Tuesday, as not enough Members of Parliament (MPs) were present.

Chairperson of Parliament William Marlin said 10 persons are needed for the voting to occur and only nine MPs were present at the time of voting. The meeting was convened with nine MPs.

Present were MPs Ludmilla Solange Duncan, Christophe Emmanuel, Dr. Luc Mercelina, Anna Richardson, Rodolphe Samuel, Wycliffe Smith, Sarah Wescot-William, Rolando Brison and Marlin.

Absent at the time of voting were MPs Franklin Meyers, Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani, Chanel Brownbill, Jules James, Frans Richardson and Tamara Leonard, who was absent with notice.

On December 4, the Central Committee of Parliament approved a request to forward Gumbs’ and Van Iersel’s names to Governor Eugene Holiday for consideration to fill the post of General Audit Chamber Chairperson. Also approved at that time was the request to forward the names of Mandy Daal-Offringa and Wayne Johnson for consideration to fill the position of member of the General Audit Chamber.

The Chairperson’s position became vacant in August last year. Current Chairperson Ronald Halman sat through his seven-year term. Halman and Jason Rogers were originally nominated for the Chairperson’s post. However, soon after, it became evident that Halman’s circumstances had changed.

In light of this, Parliament had requested that the General Audit Chamber submit the name of a second candidate. However, the Chamber decided to redo the entire process and a new request was received from the General Audit Chamber for nomination to the Governor. The new recommendation list was discussed in the presidium of Parliament.

