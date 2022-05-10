No water in Statia due to repair work | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius Utility Company Stuco is planning to conduct an island-wide water outage, today, Tuesday, May 10.

The water outage started from 8:00am and is expected to conclude at 6:00pm.

Stuco stated that the reason for the outage is to ensure there are fewer water leaks in the future. Therefore, repairs were mandatory and necessary. The company extended their apologies for the inconvenience this outage will cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/no-water-in-statia-due-to-repair-work