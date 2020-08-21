…NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FINDS THAT THE DEPRESSION HAS STRENGTHENED TO TROPICAL STORM LAURA… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Laura Tropical Cyclone UpdateNWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL132020905 AM AST Fri Aug 21 2020 Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Thirteen has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h). The aircraft also found that the center of Laura is located south of the previously estimated position. These changes will be reflected in the track and intensity forecasts with the upcoming advisory that will be issued at 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC).<img src=”/images/2020/08/21/821-SatSingle_vis.jpg” alt=”” /> SUMMARY OF 905 AM AST…1305 UTC…INFORMATION—————————————————LOCATION…17.0N 59.8WABOUT 230 MI…375 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDSMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…33 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES Forecaster Brennan/Pasch

