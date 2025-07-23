Non-compliant taxi and bus licences face revocation, says TEATT minister | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) will revoke all taxi and bus licences that fail to comply with existing regulations and confirmation requirements, Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten announced on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers’ press briefing.

The move follows revelations of political interference and administrative failures in the public transportation licensing process.

Heyliger-Marten confirmed that the Ministry is also reviewing potential exemptions for senior operators, particularly those age 60 and older. The specific age threshold and eligibility conditions are still under consideration.

“This is a critical first step in restoring integrity to the public transportation licensing process,” the Minister said. Her comments come in the wake of two independent investigations, one by the Integrity Chamber and another by Foundation Government Accountants Bureau SOAB, that highlighted serious procedural breakdowns in the issuance of transport permits throughout 2023.

Both reports, now submitted to Parliament and shared with the major taxi and bus associations, revealed systemic issues: missing documentation, circumvention of proper procedures, and a lack of internal oversight. “Now that we are aware of what has transpired, we cannot un-see it. This issue has our full and unwavering attention,” Heyliger-Marten said.

She acknowledged that the delay in publicly addressing the reports was due to internal miscommunication. “Until last week, I had only seen the draft version of the SOAB audit and was unaware that the final report had been completed and circulated internally in March. My sincere apologies for that,” she said. The Integrity Chamber’s decision to publish its findings prompted her to release both reports simultaneously, in keeping with her commitment to transparency.

“When the time comes to sit with stakeholders and discuss reforms, we want everyone to understand the reasoning behind the decisions being made, especially those interested in applying for future licences,” the Minister said.

Compliance deadline

In an effort to re-establish regulatory control, the Ministry has reinstated the confirmation letter process. All current passenger transport operators must declare their active licences by submitting confirmation letters no later than August 8, 2025. Failure to comply could result in licence revocation under Article 16, paragraph G of the national ordinance on passenger transport.

“As of today, we still have 131 uncollected letters from taxi operators and 163 from bus operators,” Heyliger-Marten revealed. “You have until August 8 to collect your confirmation letters and pay any outstanding taxes.”

The Ministry will publish a public update on the total number of letters received, along with registry data, to provide transparency on sector-wide compliance.

Sweeping reform measures

A comprehensive reform of the public transportation licensing system is now in development. Draft policy amendments will soon be shared with key stakeholders, including the Taxi and Bus Associations, before being submitted to Parliament.

Among the reforms currently under active review are stricter protocols for issuing licences, ensuring that no permits are granted without an approved policy framework in place. The Ministry is also considering reinstating the Public Transportation Committee or establishing an independent licensing authority to eliminate political interference.

A modernised application system is being developed, which will include a standardised checklist, internal compliance controls, digital application tracking, and comprehensive staff retraining. To support data-driven decisions, the use of GIS mapping, route density analysis, and commuter flow data is being explored.

Additionally, the Ministry plans to develop a mobile app that will allow passengers to connect directly with licensed transport providers. New policies will also introduce clear, codified criteria to replace discretionary decision-making by ministers, with oversight provided by an independent review committee.

Finally, all licence holders will be required to undergo mandatory training and certification in areas such as public safety, customer service, traffic regulations, and compliance with the updated legal framework.

Unregulated operators

The Ministry is also working with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA, and the Ministry of Justice to crack down on unlicensed public transport operators, commonly referred to as “gypsies”. Proposed actions include steeper fines, enhanced enforcement, and a new bus routing system developed in collaboration with bus associations.

“These are the very measures bus drivers have asked for, and we will soon announce how we plan to implement the routing system,” the Minister noted.

She emphasised the need to elevate standards across the sector, saying that public transportation operators are the first ambassadors visitors encounter. “They represent the face of our tourism product and play a vital role in sustaining our economy,” she said. “That is why we must raise the standards, implement a clear code of conduct, and ensure that every licence-holder understands the responsibility they carry.

“These reforms mark a critical turning point, not just for the Ministry, but for the people we serve. We reaffirm our commitment to rebuilding trust, ensuring fairness, and transforming our public transportation system through stronger policy, proper regulation, and true accountability.”

