Non-partisan citizens to observe election | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Julia Crouch inspecting the electronic voting machines.





ANGUILLA–The Anguilla Independent Citizens Observers (AICO) is a group of independent non-partisan current residents and citizens of Anguilla accredited to observe elections on February 25 and 26.

Governor Julia Crouch has asked Canon Simon Reid to lead the domestic observation together with 29 other non-partisan observers. The Governor’s Office is providing support to AICO, including the provision of an independent consultant on citizens’ observations who will work in partnership with AICO.

AICO is independent of the Governor’s Office, the government of Anguilla and any political party or candidate. AICO’s roles include the observation of advance polling, observation of voting at polling stations on Election Day, counting and tallying votes, and conduct at the Central Electoral Office. Each observer has signed a pledge that they have no public affiliation with any political party, candidate and/or agent participating in the 2025 General Election. The observers will not observe in the district in which he or she is registered to vote.

A preliminary statement will be published by AICO on February 27/28 after the public declaration of results. A final report is to be made and presented to the Governor’s Office on March 31, and will then be made public.

On Wednesday, February 19, the governor attended the testing of the electronic tabulating/voting system at the House of Assembly. Rodney Rey, Supervisor of Elections, explained how the machines have been given a full service and how the voting process is worked. Members of AICO were also present at the testing session along with members of the public who were invited to attend.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/non-partisan-citizens-to-observe-election