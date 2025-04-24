Norwegian Cruise Line to add stopovers at Port St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

NCL executives Juan Kuryla (left) and Matthew Weintraub (second from right) met with TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (right) and Port CEO Alexander Gumbs (second from left).

PHILIPSBURG–Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is set to increase its cruise calls to St. Maarten, following high-level discussions with Port St. Maarten officials and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

During a recent visit, NCL executives Juan Kuryla, Senior Vice President of Port Development and Construction Management, and Matthew Weintraub, Director of Port Development, met with Port St. Maarten Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs and Minister Heyliger-Marten to solidify plans for greater collaboration.

The move comes as part of Port St. Maarten’s strategy to diversify its cruise offerings and enhance the passenger experience. The discussions follow up on engagements initiated at the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) conference hosted in St. Maarten in October 2024.

NCL shared plans for its expanding fleet, including the recent debut of NCL Aqua and the upcoming launch of a new class of vessels. These developments position St. Maarten as a key partner in testing and launching innovative cruise experiences.

Minister Heyliger-Marten welcomed the initiative, calling it a “significant opportunity” to strengthen the island’s cruise tourism sector. Port CEO Gumbs highlighted the potential economic impact, noting average spending per passenger at US $161 and per crew member at US $117.

Strategically, the increased cruise calls are expected to bolster traffic during the traditionally slower months from May to October, while optimising berth usage during peak season weekends from Friday to Monday.

Tuesdays through Thursdays remain the busiest cruise days during high season.

The expanded partnership with NCL marks another step in Port St. Maarten’s long-term goal to enhance its position as a premier destination in the Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/norwegian-cruise-line-to-add-stopovers-at-port-st-maarten