NOTE TO READERS, ADVERTISERS AND OUTLETS | THE DAILY HERALD

Due to an unforeseen delay in shipments it won’t be possible to publish a printed version of the newspaper on Tuesday, December 21. However, the online edition for e-subscribers is being made freely accessible to all on our website www.thedailyherald.sx and the next printed version will have a combined content. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding.

Management

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/note-to-readers-advertisers-and-outlets