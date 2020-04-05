NOTE TO READERS | THE DAILY HERALD

Due to the 24-hour curfew and closure of St. Maarten stores, it’s regrettably no longer feasible to make a daily newspaper (the printed or electronic version) at this moment.

All paid subscriptions are automatically extended and as soon as circumstances permit we will resume regular publishing. In the meantime our staff will continue to inform readers from home as best possible via the website www.thedailyherald.sx and Facebook. Thank you for your understanding.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/note-to-readers