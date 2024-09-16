Notices served to owners of 24 abandoned, unmanned vessels | THE DAILY HERALD

Most of the 24 abandoned boats are in the Marina Royale, Marigot, area of Simpson Bay Lagoon (see map) with the exception of “Hinano”, “La Torture” and “Chinook” near Mont Fortune, “Zavi Java Anguilla” in Lowlands, and “Petit Louis”, “Althea”, and “Appendix” in the Baie Nettle part of the lagoon.

MARIGOT–The President of the Collectivité and the Préfet Délégué of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin have taken strict measures concerning a number of abandoned or unmanned vessels in Simpson Bay Lagoon.

In view of the risks associated with the hurricane season and the dangers posed by these abandoned vessels to neighbouring homes and communities, formal notice has been given to the owners of 24 vessels.

These vessels not only pose a threat in the event of a hurricane, with the risk of debris being thrown about, but also constitute a prolonged hindrance to coastal and port activities. The failure to remove these vessels, despite previous formal notices from the Port Authority, has prompted the authorities to intervene.

This decision is motivated by the need to protect local populations and infrastructures during cyclonic periods. The persistence of these abandoned vessels undermines the safety efforts put in place by the Collectivité and hampers local maritime activities.

The local authorities of Saint-Martin, acting on behalf of the French government and in application of international conventions, the transport code and regulations relating to abandoned vessels, have required the owners concerned to remove their vessels. The vessels must be removed from the port area and coastal waters of Saint-Martin within one month of the official notification.

In the event of failure to comply with this obligation, a forfeiture procedure will be launched, enabling the Collectivité to seize the vessels and organise their destruction. Depending on the name of the vessel, owners have from September 20 to October 16 to act before the vessels are destroyed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/notices-served-to-owners-of-24-abandoned-unmanned-vessels