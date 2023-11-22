NOW ready to create opportunities for the people | THE DAILY HERALD

Deafening noise from heavy motorcycles announced the arrival of the new political party Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (NOW). Christopher Emmanuel, with his political sponsor Olivier Arrindell and NOW candidate Claudius 'Toontje' Buncamper at his side, led the yellow march from Clem Labega Square towards the Parliament Building.NOW has 21 candidates.

While men top the list, Emmanuel said the party embraces the work of women in Country St. Maarten. The Voting Bureau will inform the party on November 28 if their list is in order. If there are any defaults, the party will be given three days to remedy these faults. As a new party, NOW still has to gather signatures of 134 eligible voters in order to qualify for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/now-ready-to-create-opportunities-for-the-people