NPOwer invites leaders for team building during overnight camp | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Camp Coordination team, from left: Jean Oneli (Nelly) Blaise, Rajesh Chintaman, Jose Sommers, Jasmine Essed and Michel Peterson during one of their planning sessions.

PHILIPSBURG–Leaders, staff members and active persons within the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector are signing up for what NPOwer, a programme of Foresee Foundation, calls an innovative approach to capacity strengthening. Part of the NPOwer 2022 series of workshops, “Camping Connections” will be held on Ile de Tintamarre, on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26.

NPOwer calls on interested parties to sign up for their off-island “Camping Connections”. “This event will be networking and capacity strengthening made fun! This overnight camping experience on Ile de Tintamarre is designed as a capacity-strengthening activity focused on team building and the organisation of nature-related activities.”

With a capacity for about 30 participants from active NPOs, this experience is sure to cement bonds within the NPO sector, said the organisers. “This overnight experience will allow for greater connectivity in project execution, facilitate a better understanding of your fellow civil sector organisations and help reduce the overlapping of project objectives. All this will be accomplished in a setting (Ile de Tintamarre) that allows for a wonderful life experience.”

Coordinating team leader, Jose Sommers refers to the NPOwer logo, stating “Where St. Maarten NPOs connect”. She stressed that this camp will offer ample networking opportunities, it will strengthen teambuilding and leadership skills, allow participants to connect with nature and build a stronger sense of belonging, which can also have a transfer value to their NPO. Rethinking the sustainability in the NPO sector on St. Maarten will be one of the many discussion points.

Sommers, an avid camper, will lead some of the discussions on the future of the NPO sector and what we can do to make greater impacts within our target groups and with our projects. Because many of the persons attending this workshop will be leaders in their respective organisations, we can expect several breakaway discussions and connection-making moments.

NPOwer team coordinator Rajesh Chintaman said a dynamic team of individuals was brought together to plan this camp and he expects that participants will leave Ile de Tintamarre on the second day invigorated and enthusiastic about their specific cause or awareness drive.

St. Maarten Youth Brigade Assistant Project Leader Michel Peterson, a leader in the coordinating team, said he grew up camping in different regions locally and abroad from a young age, while learning a lot about sustainable living practices. In his capacity as the assistant project leader of St. Maarten Youth Brigade, he has planned and executed various types of camps, including basic and survival camps for members. His experience will serve to make the camp a success.

Jean Oneli (Nelly) Blaise, also of St. Maarten Youth Brigade and a coordinating team leader, intends to bring new insights into how to co-create a sustainable environment for NPOs to flourish and forge an alliance to solve pending community concerns. Participants will walk away with enhanced consciousness, active learning and practical tools to uplift their communities, Blaise assured.

Camp coordinator team member Jasmine Essed said: “In keeping with my aspiration to start an NPO in the future, I know this experience will bring with it a wealth of experience, fruitful connections and lots of fun. As young people we need to embrace learning experiences and this camp will be exactly that – a great learning experience. I look forward to seeing a wide cross-section of NPO representatives at the camp.” Frederika Bakker, an intern attached to St. Maarten Youth Brigade is also a member of the coordination team.

The first boat leaves early in the morning and participants will be given a schedule of activities to keep them positively engaged. For more information about the camp, contact NPOwer via email

or call 1(721)581-5050.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/npower-invites-leaders-for-team-building-during-overnight-camp