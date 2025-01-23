NPOwer launches Forum 4: Co-Creating Social Impact | THE DAILY HERALD

Forum presenter Dr. Bonnie Bonesh (right) during one of the previous sessions.





PHILIPSBURG–NPOwer, an initiative of the Foresee Foundation (4C) in partnership with the Think 2 Do Institute, is set to host the fourth edition of its forum series, “Co-Creating Social Impact,” from January 27 to 30.

This week-long event will bring together government officials, non-profit organizations (NPOs), private sector leaders, and community stakeholders to explore how Social Cohesion and the Social Progress Index (SPI) can shape St. Maarten’s future.

The event will begin on Monday, January 27, with a Leadership Briefing for ministers and parliamentarians. This session aims to introduce government officials to the SPI and demonstrate how it can enhance policy-making, strengthen social cohesion, and encourage a coordinated leadership approach to foster unity and resilience in St. Maarten.

On January 27 and 28, NPO representatives will participate in evening training workshops at the NPOwer Office on Illidge Road. These sessions, titled "What is Data?" and "Protecting Our People: How to Create a Data Privacy Policy," will provide essential tools for responsible data management and showcase how data can be used to drive impactful community initiatives.

The private sector will take center stage on January 28, with an info session at Port St. Maarten from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. In collaboration with Port St. Maarten, this session will explore how businesses can enhance corporate social responsibility (CSR), brand reputation and employee engagement through partnerships with NPOs. Participants must RSVP by January 25 at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’;

addy8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab = addy8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text8f7293ba7ce78b36608678becca5c7ab+”;

and provide a valid ID for entry.

On Wednesday, January 29, a Deep Dive session will take place at the Foresee Office on Illidge Road from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. This collaborative session invites participants from previous forums to examine key SPI indicators such as well-being, opportunity and social cohesion. The discussion will contribute to developing a practical SPI framework tailored to St. Maarten, with a focus on fostering trust, equality, and unity across diverse groups.

The forum will conclude on Thursday, January 30, with a general session at the University of St. Martin from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This final session will introduce the SPI dashboard, demonstrating how it can be used as a tool for long-term resilience and progress. Participants will gain insights into how data-driven strategies can help build a stronger, more sustainable future for St. Maarten.

The sessions will be guided by Dr. Bonnie Benesh, a renowned expert in organizational development and CEO of the Think To Do Institute. With decades of experience in facilitating cross-sector collaboration, Dr. Benesh will provide participants with valuable insights into how Social Cohesion and SPI-driven policies can foster sustainable growth and community development.

To register and for more information, visit www.npowersxm.com, call +1 721 581 5050 or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994 = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’;

addyd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994 = addyd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994 = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textd7b69d8ef96786dc6a6e57a1d55e5994+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/npower-launches-forum-4-co-creating-social-impact