NPOwer’s new capacity building workshops begin with full house | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Mauna Dasari, Government Grants Officer at the California Academy of Sciences, chats with participants of the workshop titled ‘Introduction to NPO/NGO Fundraising’.





PHILIPSBURG–Over forty representatives of local non-profit organisations (NPOs) participated in the first two of eight workshops planned for the second round of NPOwer’s capacity-building workshops. The new series started last Thursday with training on maximising the impact of fundraising.

After a successful first round earlier this year, surpassing targets set for the year, NPOwer is ready to execute some 69 hours of training for 2023, 29 hours more than the original target of 40 hours for 2023. “This extended aspect of our workshop series was decided based on high demand from local NPOs for more training,” NPOwer’s Director Jose Sommers said. “The feedback was clear: the workshops help NPOs strengthen their capacity and become better at supporting the local community. Helping local organisations to be stronger, in return, helps the island.”

The first two workshops held over the weekend were delivered by Laurel Allen, Director of Digital Engagement at the California Academy of Sciences, and Dr. Mauna Dasari, who is currently the Government Grants Officer at the California Academy of Sciences.

Dasari and Allen presented workshops titled ‘Introduction to NPO/NGO Fundraising’ and ‘More than Words: Tips and Best Practices for Highly Effective Social Media,’ respectively. Both workshops received a 100% attendance rate.

The next workshop is set for Monday, October 23, titled ‘Savvy Tech: Windows 10 and Email Essentials Unleashed.’ The workshop presenter will be Kenver Regis, IT instructor at the St. Maarten Academy. In this workshop, participants will learn about the Microsoft Windows Desktop and managing their work environment. Participants will also learn to write e-mails via different e-mail platforms, including Yahoo and Google. Participants will learn to construct different types of e-mails for different situations.

The capacity-building project is financed by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Local foundations are urged to monitor their organisation’s registered e-mail accounts and NPOwer’s social media platforms to find more information and register.

NPOwer, noted for the slogan “where NPOs connect,” is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1, in the shared offices of R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. For more information, contact the NPOwer team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3 = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’;

addyebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3 = addyebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3 = ‘npowersxm’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textebd1c1f8b8611f2bf2993782c977f8c3+”;

or +1 721 581 5050 or visit their website at www.npowersxm.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/npower-s-new-capacity-building-workshops-begin-with-full-house