NRPB joins Nature Foundation, EPIC to clean up Mullet Pond | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Monitoring and evaluation specialist Fabi Fliervoet, project managers Jose Luis Davila and Paul Sijssens, and environmental safeguard specialist Rueben J. Thompson.

PHILIPSBURG–National Recovery Programme Bureau (NRPB) joined other volunteers to participate in a clean-up of Mullet Pond hosted by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and St. Maarten Nature Foundation on Sunday, December 15.

Mullet Pond is one of five remaining ponds in Sint Maarten and was officially recognised and listed as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention (www.ramsar.org) on recommendation of the Government of St. Maarten in 2016. The area holds some of the few remaining intact seagrass beds as well as some 70 per cent of the remaining mangrove forest on the Dutch side of Simpson Bay Lagoon.

NRPB’s Code of Conduct says, “NRPB acknowledges that the overall well-being of St. Maarten’s population, the sound management of the man-made environment, the responsible use of our natural resources and the protection of our cultural heritage are key factors in the development of a more resilient and sustainable St. Maarten.”

NRPB applauds and supports St. Maarten’ s environmental organisations in their efforts to manage and safeguard the island’s natural heritage, it was stated in a press release from NRPB on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93372-nrpb-joins-nature-foundation-epic-to-clean-up-mullet-pond