NRPB to host ESP MSME Expo at Aleeze May 31 | THE DAILY HERALD

ESP beneficiary Stephane Ferron, founder of Rooted in SXM, proudly showcasing her locally grown organic mushrooms at World Bank Results Fair at the Sonesta Ocean Point Hotel.

PHILIPSBURG–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) will be hosting the Enterprise Support Project (ESP), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) EXPO 2025, themed Vision to Impact – Building resilient businesses for sustainable growth.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 31, from 10:30AM to 4:00PM at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall, at 117 A.T. Illidge Road, Philipsburg. Admission is free and open to all.

NRPB urges the public to attend. The Expo will shine a spotlight on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises that have received funding and support through the project. It will offer an opportunity for the public to explore the inspiring stories, products, and services of entrepreneurs who contributed towards the economic recovery and development of St Maarten.

Over the past five years, the ESP has disbursed $19.2 million in Trust Fund financed loans and grants, supporting nearly 300 businesses across sectors such as agriculture, retail, hospitality and business services. More than 320 individuals have also benefited from training and coaching delivered directly or through strategic partnerships. While the project officially closed to new applications on 7th February 2025, it continues to empower local entrepreneurs through training programs and strategic partnerships aimed at long-term growth and resilience.

The MSME EXPO will showcase businesses that have received support through the Enterprise Support Project, funded by the St Maarten Trust Fund. It will feature a full-day programme beginning with a welcome ceremony and followed by engaging panel discussions that explore the future of MSMEs in St. Maarten, access to finance, and tools for sustainable business growth. Booths will also be available offering information on business support services, making this an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. Participating businesses can also sell their products at the EXPO, providing visitors with an opportunity to purchase and try products firsthand. From 10:30AM to 3:00PM, guests can visit the Expo floor, where beneficiaries of the Enterprise Support Project will showcase and sell their products and services. A private networking hour for invited guests and beneficiaries will close the event from 3:00PM to 4:00PM.

“Whether you're growing a business, exploring investments, or simply interested in the future of local enterprise, the Expo offers a space to connect with the people and ideas shaping St. Maarten’s enterprise landscape. This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to purchase unique goods and services directly from local entrepreneurs and support the growth of the MSME sector,” NRPB stated in a press release on Monday.

“This event marks an important turning point for the Enterprise Support Project, shifting its focus from financing to building resilience, adaptability and sustainability of St. Maarten’s MSME sector. It is a celebration of the achievements of St. Maarten’s business community and an invitation to be part of its ongoing success,” it was stated in the release.

For more information about the Trust Fund’s Enterprise Support Project and the MSME EXPO 2025, please visit www.nrpbsxm.org/esp or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The ESP is implemented by the NRPB, on behalf of the government of St. Maarten funded by the St. Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nrpb-to-host-esp-msme-expo-at-aleeze-may-31